Women among top Careem customers

KARACHI: Careem released its five-yearly trend (2016/21), showing that women are on the ‘move’ in Pakistan, taking 20 million rides travelling a distance of 250 million km, a statement said on Monday. The company’s customer base comprises 65 percent working women and 30 percent students, it added.

All captains not only go through a rigorous background check, but also a gender-sensitisation training before they start taking rides on the platform. More than 200,000 hours have been spent training captains by partnering with various institutions such as Aahung and UNDP.

Today Careem has more than 1,586 women captains registered who have an average ratings of 4.83. Women Captains have covered a distance of 4,500,000 kilometers taking more than 570,000 rides.

On the occasion, Zeeshan Baig, CEO and Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan, said: “At Careem, we continuously aspire to raise the bar on safety for the industry. Women play a pivotal role in our society and we believe that providing a reliable and safe mobility service plays a key role to simplify and improve their lives.”