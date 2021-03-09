CDWP gives go-ahead to six projects worth Rs52bln

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved six development projects with a total estimated cost of Rs52 billion, a statement said.

The CDWP virtual meeting, chaired by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, was attended by Secretary Planning Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, senior officials, and representatives from provincial governments.

Projects related to Transport & Communications and Water Resources were presented in the meeting. Two projects related to Transport & Communications worth Rs16.27 billion were presented in the meeting. First project presented namely “Construction of Black Top Road from Duki to Chamalang (105 km) with Link Road (55 Km)” worth Rs6518.812 million approved in the meeting.

The project envisages construction of 2 lane 7.3 meter wide and 105 km long single carriageway from Duki to Chamalang with 2 meter shoulders on each side. The main road passes through Nana Sahib, Gumbaz, and Shah Wali Landi Mirkhan and terminates at Chamalang coal mines.

Second project presented in the meeting titled “Widening, improvement and reconstruction of road from Khani Cross to Ziarat (70 km) and Ziarat to Sanjani (64 km)” worth Rs9752.375 million was approved by the CDWP meeting.

CDWP approved four projects worth Rs35.69 billion. The projects are: “Restoration & Revamping of Mehmodabad Nullah and its Tributaries” worth Rs8657.42 million, “Restoration & Revamping of Gujar Nullah” worth Rs9982.26 million, “Restoration & Revamping of Orangi Nullah” worth Rs9056.20 million, and “Restoration & revamping of Lyari & Malir Rivers with Associated Tributaries” worth Rs8003.66 million These projects were presented by National Disaster Management Authority.