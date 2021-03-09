Aussie women cricketers finally get a statue

SYDNEY: Sports-mad Australia has 73 statues and sculptures of cricketers dotted around

the country, and they all depict men.But that will change with Cricket Australia Monday commissioning the first of a female player to address the glaring gender imbalance.

Who will be immortalised in bronze has not been revealed, but it will go on prominent

display at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The governing body also announced a working group to further champion female recognition, including naming sporting ground stands after women, to coincide with International Women’s Day.

“Just as this year’s International Women’s Day theme promotes ‘choose to challenge’, we are committed to challenging ourselves to continue to address gender inequality across our game,” said CA interim chief Nick Hockley.