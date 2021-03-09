Leicester sign Scotland prop Darryl Marfo

EDINBURGH: Scotland prop Darryl Marfo has joined Leicester on a short-term deal.The three-times capped Marfo, who left Edinburgh in December 2019, has had previous spells in the Gallagher Premiership with Harlequins and Bath. Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told the club website: “We are pleased to welcome Darryl to the club and looking forward to seeing what he can contribute in the Leicester front row.

“He is an international player who has experience in the Premiership and adds depth to our squad in the loosehead position. It’s important we continue to promote competitiveness within our ranks for places in the team.” Marfo, who made his Test debut against Samoa in 2017, said: “I am extremely grateful for this special opportunity for me to be a part of Leicester Tigers.” Leicester have also re-signed Dan Cole, Nemani Nadolo and Jasper Wiese.

England and British and Irish Lions international prop Cole, 33, has made 253 senior appearances for the club since making his debut in 2007 after coming through the Tigers’ academy. Fiji winger Nadolo joined the club last summer and scored five tries in nine appearances during his maiden season at Welford Road.

South African back rower Wiese joined Leicester ahead of the current campaign and has scored three tries in eight appearances so far. Meanwhile, former academy front rower James Whitcombe has also returned to the club. The 20-year loosehead prop spent the summer of 2019 on a player-exchange visit with Sydney University in Australia.