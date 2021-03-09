EU to get 100m vaccine doses per month

BERLIN: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she expects the bloc to receive 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines every month from April, giving a boost to Europe´s stuttering inoculation campaign.

Given higher delivery volumes promised by manufacturers, and “because more vaccines are about to be approved,” von der Leyen told the Stuttgarter Nachrichten newspaper the bloc should see a big ramp up in arrivals of the jabs.The EU will receive “in the second quarter an average of around 100 million doses a month, in total 300 million by end June,” she said.