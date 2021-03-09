US pushes for UN-led moot on Afghan peace

NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly written a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposing a UN-led conference in Turkey of representatives of six countries, including Pakistan, to discuss a “unified approach to supporting peace

in Afghanistan”.

In the February 28 letter, which The New York Times said it had obtained, Blinken signaled that the Biden administration had lost faith in faltering negotiations between President Ghani’s government and the Taliban.

In what the Times described as unusually blunt letter, Blinken asked Ghani to “understand the urgency of my tone”, reflecting American frustration with the Afghan president’s “often intransigent stance in stalled peace talks”.

The letter said the US would ask the UN to convene foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and US. It added the US will ask Turkey to host a senior-level meeting of “both sides in the coming weeks to finalise a peace agreement”.

Negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in September as part of a February 2020 agreement between the militants and the US. But the talks have faltered over issues like a prisoner exchange and reductions in violence. Blinken wrote that the US had not decided whether to withdraw the remaining 2,500 American troops from Afghanistan by May 1, as outlined in its agreement with the Taliban.

He expressed concern that “the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains” following a US withdrawal.The State Department declined to comment on the letter but said in a statement that “all options remain on the table” regarding the withdrawal of American troops, according to the report. “We have not made any decisions about our force posture in Afghanistan after May 1,” the statement said.

The existence of the letter was reported after Zalmay Khalilzad, the American peace envoy, delivered an outline of US policy options to Ghani’s government and Taliban negotiators last week, the report said.

The proposals, intended to reinvigorate the stalled peace negotiations, included a road map for a future Afghan government with Taliban representation, a revised Afghan constitution using the current one as an “initial template” and terms for a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire. Significantly, the Times pointed out that the proposals called for national elections after the establishment of a “transitional peace government of Afghanistan”.

The Taliban have opposed elections, dismissing them as Western interference.The proposals also include guaranteed rights for women and for religious and ethnic minorities, and protections for a free press.

The outline presented by Khalilzad proposed a High Council for Islamic Jurisprudence to advise an independent judiciary to resolve conflicts over the interpretation of Islamic law.The proposals recognised Islam as the country’s official religion and acknowledged the importance of “Islamic values” in a future Afghan state. The proposals also called for the Taliban to remove “their military structures and officers from neighbouring countries”.