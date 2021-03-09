TTP regrouping in Afghanistan, says Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Monday that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was regrouping in Afghanistan, as he expressed government’s resolve to root out extremism and terrorism from every nook and corner of Pakistan.

He was talking to media at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after enquiring after the health of two policemen who sustained bullet injuries on Sunday night when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them.

He said the brave soldiers of the security forces had sacrificed their lives to defeat terrorism and appreciated the role of the law enforcement agencies personnel for sacrificing their lives to ensure safety of the masses.

Rashid said the TTP was being reorganised from Afghanistan to launch terrorist attacks in Pakistan. He noted that there were security threats in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Karachi, saying: “Pakistani security agencies are on high alert and ready to thwart any possible terrorist attempt”.

The minister mentioned that five terrorists were killed in Mastung on Sunday night by the armed forces, as they were striving hard to eliminate terrorism from the country. He said the families of martyred cops were being given compensation money as well as welfare package.