Gilani nominated as PDM’s joint candidate for Senate top slot

ISLAMABAD: The eleven-party opposition alliance – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – on Monday nominated former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani as its joint candidate for the post of Senate chairman.

The decision to nominate former premier Gilani, who had recently defeated finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a major upset in the recent Senate elections, was taken during a meeting chaired by PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the federal capital. The PDM leaders also discussed future strategy to oust the PTI-led government.

Earlier, sources told Geo News that besides reviewing the process of the vote of confidence sought and secured by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PDM meeting would also discuss a strategy for the opposition’s planned long march and the election of the Senate chairman.

The PDM has previously announced a long march to Islamabad on March 26.In this regard, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had earlier clarified that the opposition’s leaders and workers would not arrive in Islamabad for a short stay but would sit there and protest against the government till their demands are met.

A day ago, the PML-N also held an important meeting to discuss plans related to the anti-government long march. In addition, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and leader of the opposition in Punjab Hamza Shahbaz also met to discuss important political developments, including the possibility of an in-house change in the Punjab Assembly.