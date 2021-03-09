Pakistan mulls deferring Covid curbs relaxation amid spike in cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday mulled over deferring the opening up of cinemas, indoor weddings and dinning in restaurants, which were expected to be allowed with effect from March 15, amid rising positivity trend of coronavirus with the next review to be held in the first week of April.

The NCOC meeting—chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and flanked by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan—discussed update from the provinces on rising positivity and corresponding actions, vaccination progress and national vaccine strategy. Provincial representatives participated in the meeting through video link.

The forum reviewed the rising positivity trend prevailing across the country and expressed its concern over public complacency in following non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) or alternative measure to treat the disease other than medical treatment.

The forum directed the provincial administrations for ensuring strict enforcement of NPIs at the grassroots level to contain the disease spread, as slackness in adhering to safety guidelines would trigger the contagion outbreak.The meeting also decided to revisit school opening modalities in the prevailing rising trend of positivity at its next morning session.

According to the latest update of the NCOC, as many as 1,592 new cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced across the country during the past 24 hours pushing the number of infections to 592,100, while Covid-19 claimed 22 more lives, taking the number of national fatalities to 13,227 on Monday.

A total of 34,347 samples were tested, of which 1,592 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of new infections was recorded at 4.63 per cent.About 1,609 of the Covid 19 patients under treatment were said to be in critical condition, while 560,458 people have recuperated from the disease.

Till now 259,855 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 177,823 in Punjab; 74,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); 45,740 in Islamabad; 19,117 in Balochistan; 10,579 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); and 4,959 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

About 5,565 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab; 4,426 in Sindh; 2,113 in KP; 509 in Islamabad; 311 in AJK; 201 in Balochistan; and 102 in GB.Pakistan has so far conducted 9,246 827 coronavirus tests.