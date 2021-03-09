Ship runs aground off Mauritius with fuel aboard

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: Mauritius deployed its coastguard and armed forces on Monday after a Chinese-flagged trawler containing 130 tonnes of oil ran aground off the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

It is the second shipwreck in less than a year off Mauritius, after a tanker struck a reef in July and leaked 1,000 tonnes of fuel in the country’s worst environmental disaster in history. The captain of the Lurong Yuan Yu issued distress calls late Sunday afternoon and sent up flares after becoming stranded off Pointe-aux-Sables, in the northwest of the main island not far from the capital Port Louis.

Fisheries Minister Sudheer Maudhoo on Monday said the top priority was pumping fuel from the fishing trawler, and that 300 metres (1000 feet) of floating containment lines had been deployed to keep any oil from reaching the shore.

"There are traces of oil around the Lurong Yuan Yu. Divers will soon inspect the ship to see if there are any cracks," the minister told reporters. Soldiers and the coastguard were sent to the coast at Pointe-aux-Sables, where residents have already reported seeing traces of oil along the shoreline.