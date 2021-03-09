Floyd’s uncle wants justice, but frets about ‘the system’

MINNEAPOLIS: Deeply wounded and forever changed by the death of his nephew George Floyd, Selwyn Jones is apprehensive about the trial starting on Monday of the police officer charged with his murder, his doubts fueled by a legal system that historically has been friendly to law enforcement.

"I want justice to prevail," said Jones, a maternal uncle to the Black man whose death under the knee of white Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin sparked outraged protests around the world.

"I obviously want conviction," Jones told AFP. But he said he worries about "the system." Chauvin, who kept his knee on the neck of the prostrate Floyd for nearly nine minutes on May 25, 2020, faces murder and manslaughter charges in the trial in a Hennepin County district court, where jury selection begins on Monday.

The 55-year-old Jones, who lives in the small town of Gettysburg, South Dakota, hundreds of miles to the west, said he hopes to attend part of the trial, though social distancing rules imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic mean only one family member can attend at a time.

To him, the video of the fateful episode -- filmed by a passerby and now seen by millions around the world -- left no doubt: Chauvin is "guilty as hell".

When Jones first saw the video on television, he didn’t know who the Black man was lying facedown under a police officer’s knee. "Damn," he said he thought at the time, "that gonna kill this dude!"

When his distraught sister called him with the news, Jones said, it was as if someone had "put their hands through my chest and ripped my heart out." He said he could never forget the images of his nephew begging for his life -- and gasping for air as he predicted his own death.

As for Chauvin, he said, "he acted like there was nobody around him," even as a gathering crowd implored him to let Floyd breathe. Jones said it was as if Chauvin told himself, "I can do whatever I want to, because I am a police officer, and I am a white man and we rule in the world."