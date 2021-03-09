close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 9, 2021

Askari Greens win veterans match

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 9, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Askari Greens overwhelmed Peshawar Blues by 194 runs in the PVCT Pakistan Veterans 40 plus Cricket Tournament being played here at the KRL Ground.

Askari Greend hit up 334-5 in 30 overs. Shahbaz (92 not out), Younas (88), Sharifullah (45) and Tariq Shahzad (42 not out) were the main scorers. For Peshawar Blues, Manzor Khan took 2-60. Peshawar Blues were bowled out for 140 in 25 overs. Asghar (32), Imtiaz (24) batted well for the losers. For Askari Greens, Lt Gen (r) Syed Absar Husain picked up 4-3. Lt Gen (r) Syed Abdul Ahad Najmi (3-37) and Tariq Shahzad (2-28) were the other wicket-takers.

