close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 9, 2021

HEC session on fake degree issue next week

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
March 9, 2021

Islamabad:Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri on Monday announced that he would address the issue of fake degrees in a live session on March 17. According to an official notification, during the session, Dr Banuri will not only inform and educate students about the issue of fake degrees but will also conduct a live question-and-answer session for students. The live session will start at 2 pm and will be broadcast on edutv.hec.gov.pk, while students will be able to tweet their questions in real-time via Twitter @edutv_hec, the notification said.

Latest News

More From Islamabad