HEC session on fake degree issue next week

Islamabad:Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Dr Tariq Banuri on Monday announced that he would address the issue of fake degrees in a live session on March 17. According to an official notification, during the session, Dr Banuri will not only inform and educate students about the issue of fake degrees but will also conduct a live question-and-answer session for students. The live session will start at 2 pm and will be broadcast on edutv.hec.gov.pk, while students will be able to tweet their questions in real-time via Twitter @edutv_hec, the notification said.