RISC marks IWD

Islamabad:Roots International Schools and Colleges (RISC) celebrated under the Umbrella of Global Citizenship Club. RISC nationwide campuses organized activities which intended to celebrate achievements of women. Students of every qualification participated in every activity and paid tribute to all successful, renowned women and acknowledged the efforts of their grandmother’s mothers, sisters, teachers and their contribution in their lives, says a press release.

Montessori students prepared cards, giveaways for their mothers, grandmothers, sisters and teachers after they elaborated the value of these relations Junior students were involved in debating completion and open discussion on the topic “Women in leadership”, while high school students’ expressed their opinions on the topic “Respect for women in society” in an interactive open discussion.” The main focus was on to bring positive change for women and accept her importance in society.

CEO RISC Walid Mushtaq Said: “Women has a very special role, purpose, influence in this world & specifically in this profession. Every woman is influencer in her own distinct, unique roles!