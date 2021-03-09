Pakistani women are at forefront with Kashmiri leadership

Rawalpindi:To commemorate the ‘International Women’s Day’ of Students Affairs Office of Fatima Jinnah Women University organized a seminar entitled ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 World.’ Mushaal Hussain Malik, Rozina Raja and Abdullah Mehmood attended the seminar.

In her welcome note, Dr. Saima Hamid, highlighted the history and significance of the International Women's Day. She said the world has made unprecedented advances, but no country can achieve gender equality without the sound investment and strategic planning in women development.

She said that investment in women education will bring a change in society and in the long run it will be beneficial for the country's overall economic development.

Speaking on the occasion, Rozina Raja, Regional Operation Head First Women Bank said that this seminar is an effort to celebrate the tremendous abilities of women around the world in shaping an equal future for all of us and especially the way they fought and recovered from the COVID 19.

Mushaal Hussain Malik, Chairperson Peace & Culture Organisation talked about the challenges and resilience shown by the Women Leadership in Kashmir. She highlighted the current situation in the Indian-held Kashmir. M. Abdullah Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that economic empowerment is the real empowerment and freedom and women should get education to be independent in real terms. He was of the view that women should come forward in every field of life.

Shahla Tabassum Head of Department Gender Studies in her online session talked about the abilities of women such as leadership, team building, risk taking and flexibility.