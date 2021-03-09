Role for women for promoting peace highlighted

Islamabad:Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training Wajiha Qamar on Monday said the women writers had played an important role in promoting peace and tolerance in the country.

"We need to give women equal opportunities like men so that they could a full role in all walks of life," she told the 'Ahl-e-Qalam Women's Seminar' organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

The event was presided over by Parveen Tahir. Wajiha Qamar was the chief guest. Mahjabeen Ghazal Ansari from U.K was the guest of honor. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL, gave the welcome address. Fakhra Batool, Dr. Sofia Yousaf, Dr. Farhat Jabeen Virk, Dr. Fakhra Noureen, Yasmeen Hameed Shahid and Manila Nadeem expressed their views.Wajiha Qamar said women are doing their part for the betterment of society through literature. With their further encouragement, they will be able to show off their talents with more enthusiasm.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, chairman, PAL, said that our women writers have expanded and enriched our collective poetry and literature. Parveen Tahir said that the government should legislate to give basic rights to women. Giving importance to women's health, education and freedom of expression will enable them to play their role freely for peace and development in the society, the country and the world at large.

Later, a poetry recital of Pakistani languages was held in which representative poetess of Pakistani languages includes Fakhra Batool, Dr. Sofia Yousaf, Dr. Farhat Jabeen virk, Dr. Fakhra Noureen, Yasmeen Hamid Shahid, Manila Nadeem, Noureen Talat Aruba, Durr-e-Shehwar Tauseef, Parveen Tahir, recited their poetry. Mahjabeen Ghazal Ansari said that no society can be formed without women. Women play an important role in improving society.