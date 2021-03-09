Biden salutes Pope’s visit to Iraq

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday welcomed the "historic" visit by Pope Francis to Iraq, saying it sent an "important" message of peace. "To see Pope Francis visit ancient religious sites, including the biblical birthplace of Abraham, spend time with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, and offer prayers in Mosul -- a city that only a few years ago endured the depravity and intolerance of a group like ISIS -- is a symbol of hope for the entire world," Biden wrote.