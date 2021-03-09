MacKenzie marries Seattle teacher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

WASHINGTON: Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott, one of the world’s wealthiest women, has married a teacher in Seattle, two years after her divorce from Jeff Bezos. It was not clear when Scott, who is also a novelist and who has pledged to give most of her estimated $53 billion fortune away, and her new husband Dan Jewett married.