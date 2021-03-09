close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
AFP
March 9, 2021

MacKenzie marries Seattle teacher

AFP
March 9, 2021

WASHINGTON: Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott, one of the world’s wealthiest women, has married a teacher in Seattle, two years after her divorce from Jeff Bezos. It was not clear when Scott, who is also a novelist and who has pledged to give most of her estimated $53 billion fortune away, and her new husband Dan Jewett married.

