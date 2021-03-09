close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
AFP
March 9, 2021

Turkish parliament to probe violence against women

World

AFP
March 9, 2021

ANKARA: Turkey will establish a parliamentary committee to tackle violence against women after a high-profile incident outraged the country at the weekend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Turkish media regularly reports on killings and non-fatal attacks against women, often carried out by partners or relatives, with videos frequently going viral.

