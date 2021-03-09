Newage/Rizvi’s, Barry’s, BN Polo win opening matches

LAHORE: Newage / Rizvi’s, Barry’s and BN Polo won their matches on the opening day of the Bank Alfalah National Open Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Monday.

Newage / Rizvi’s defeated Risala 12-5, Barry’s defeated Master Paints 10-9, and BN Polo defeated FG Polo 9-7. The two-week long five-chukker event rolled into action at the historical Aibak ground with entries of 10 teams.

“The teams in this 14-goal event are BN, DS Polo/ASC, FG Polo, Newage/Rizvi’s and Risala in Pool A and Master Paints Black, Diamond Paints, Remounts, Barry’s and Master Paints in Pool B. All the teams have services of top national and international polo players, who will be showing their prowess during this prestigious tournament, and such a huge participation of foreign players presents a positive image of the country globally,” said Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Omer Sadik, while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Other notables present on the occasion were Bank Alfalah Head Wealth Management & Liability Products Kabir Ahmed Qureshi, executive committee members Agha Murtaza Ali, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, and LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif.

Omer Sadik thanked Bank Alfalah for sponsoring the tournament and hoped that they would continue to support this game. “The Lahore Polo Club welcomes Bank Alfalah as valuable patrons," he said.

Revealing the history of National Polo Championship, the LPC president said: “The premier tournament of the country, the National Open Polo Championship, was first played at world famous Lahore Polo Club in 1963."