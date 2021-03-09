Team for SA, Zimbabwe tour to be named this week

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board plans to adopt the same protocols it had during the England and New Zealand tours for the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe. It is likely to send a 30-member team on a chartered plane, it was learnt here on Monday. The team for the tour is likely to be announced in a couple of days. The players will be called for training after all safety measures are taken to avoid spread of coronavirus. The team will leave for South Africa on March 27. “We will not be taking any chances and will not repeat the New Zealand mistake and the team will be sent to South Africa on a chartered flight instead of a commercial flight,” a source said.