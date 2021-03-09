PCB closes offices after COVID reaches its doorstep

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offices have been closed for three days after one of the senior staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

An official of the PCB revealed that they are taking all precautions and all the employees have been directed to work from home for three days till March 10. Even the activities at the High Performance Centre where an elite players’ camp for a month is underway was closed for the day. About 25 players are taking part in the camp.

The PCB offices were closed a day after it constituted a two-person fact-finding panel comprising Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas. They will review the bio-secure protocols as well as the bylaws that were put in place for the PSL 6.

Meanwhile, sources said that Islamabad United’s Fawad Ahmed was not the first to test positive for COVID-19. Reports suggested that Multan Sultans’ integrity officer was the first individual to test positive. The official didn’t undergo a mandatory isolation period and was allowed to travel home.