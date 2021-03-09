First Boards to enjoy full powers of elected bodies

ISLAMABAD: The First Boards of the six cricket associations will have all the powers of the provincial associations as well as city associations falling under its jurisdiction as finalised in the Terms and Reference (TORs) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during their one-year stay in the office.

“The First Boards shall additionally, till the PCB directs otherwise, carry out the functions as prescribed and attributed to each City Cricket Association (CCA) within its jurisdiction as detailed in the model constitution for city cricket associations. This will include supervising the first registration of cricket clubs under each CCA as per applicable regulations/bylaws. The First Boards shall manage and run the day-to-day affairs of the CA and the concerned CAs affiliated to it.”

With a delay of more than 18 months, the newly-formed First Boards will exercise powers and functions assigned to a CA management committee. There is a long list of powers assigned to the nominated management committee, which should otherwise be meant for elected bodies.

In addition, these nominated boards will also carry out functions as prescribed and attributed to each CCA.

The powers given to these nominated Boards are seen as supra-constitutional only meant and legally exercised by the elected associations.

Despite all the promises during the last 18 months that these associations will be announced once registration process will be finalised, only two out of six associations could be registered so far.

The same happened with the PCB’s efforts to lure sponsors for the associations. It is also believed that the board is also facing hurdles in finalising the names of sponsors for each association.

The First Boards as described in TROs will also be responsible to monitor and organise domestic cricket tournaments/cricket activities within its jurisdiction; deal with matters relating to domestic codes and oversee implementation of the same at respective levels. To review cricket association/city cricket association’s issues and make recommendations to PCB on the same and to make appointments of the CA’s CEO.

When PCB’s spokesman Samiul Hasan was approached, he said that all these powers were given to the First Boards to streamline the system.

“They have got one year to make all the required adjustments. The First Boards cannot streamline the affairs if it does not have the powers. So all the required powers have been given to the association management committees to convert the provincial and city associations functioning according to the new constitution.”