Cases against eight medical stores owners referred to Drug Court

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Sunday chaired the meeting of District Quality Control Board and reviewed medical stores’ inspection reports of drug inspectors.

The meeting examined 30 cases that were constituted against owners of medical stores over violations of Drug Act. The meeting decided to refer cases against eight medical store owners to the Drug Court and register cases against the owner of three medical stores. Moreover, owners of some medical stores were given warnings and 11 cases were adjourned till next meeting.

The DC also reviewed the performance of the drug inspectors and directed them for accelerating the drive against sale and manufacturing of spurious drugs. He said stern action should be taken against the quacks who were playing with the health of patients. He urged upon sealing the medical stores immediately involved in sale of spurious and intoxicating medicines.

The DC said any kind of corruption would not be tolerated at all. He said no complaint of sale of spurious drugs should be reported in the district and drive against drug mafia should be made result-oriented. ADCG Khurram Parvaiz, Secretary DQCB Rubina Akhtar, Dr Sadique, Ghulam Sabir, Drug Inspectors Haroon Arshad, Zeeshan Kazmi, M Ammar, Imran Younis, Mudassar, Sonia Nazir and representative of Police were also present in the meeting. A team of Environment Department Sunday stopped boiler operation in two units on Jhang Road where a large number of wasted tires, discharged clothes and scrap materials were being burnt as fuel to pollute the environment.