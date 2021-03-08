Two sisters strangled over marriage dispute

NANKANA SAHIB: Two teenage sisters were strangled by their cousins over a marriage dispute at Chak 31/ Rurana on Sunday.

Nawaz's daughters Sajal and Hajab were sleeping at their home when their cousins Ishtiaq and Waqas came and strangled them.

Sangla Hill sadr police arrested both the accused within few hours.

District Police Officer (DPO) Nankana Bilal Iftikhar announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the police party.

CITY’S BEAUTIFICATION UNDERWAY: Tehsìl Council Nankana Chief Officer Uzair Anwar Sunday said beautification and renovation work was underway at city and its outskirts.

Talking to reporters, the CO said the construction work of welcome wall near interchange of Motorway Nankana had been completed.

He said new plants were being planted at Nankana-Mangtanwala Road and iles of garbage and bushes had been removed from railway track and new green belts had been planted there.

He said water fall had been re-renovated near district courts and citizens were enjoying by visiting it.

He said model of Minar-e-Pakistan has also been installed at Nankana-Mangtawala chowk.

He said street lights have been started at different roads and streets of the city.

He said cleanliness campaign of city was also underway.