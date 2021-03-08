Govt urged to allow duty-free cotton yarn import from India

LAHORE: Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Sunday demanded the government to allow duty and taxes free cotton yarn import from India through Wagah border.

Currently the government is considering allowing the import from Afghanistan and Central Asian States via Torkham land route which is insufficient to meet the apparel industry’s raw material needs.

With low production, the country needs to import cotton in an effort to bridge the demand-supply gap. Furthermore, Pakistan produces short-to-medium staple cotton whereas long and extra-long staple cotton is imported for manufacturing finer yarn for its subsequent transformation into high value-added textile products.

Further, the PRGMEA suggested the government to impose a complete ban on export of cotton yarn up to 30 counts till the sufficient raw material is available to the industry. It will be positive for the apparel industry to convert it into value-added goods, exporting them to the international market instead of raw cotton yarn.