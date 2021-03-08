Increasing trend witnessed in prices of fruits, vegetables

LAHORE: Increasing trend was witnessed in the prices of almost all perishable items this week while the rates of chicken meat reached to a new high registering more than 100 per cent increase in eight weeks.

Furthermore, overcharging also added to the public woes while both provincial and federal governments are least bothered to address the issue. The non-seriousness of the government could be gauge by the fact that the prime minister did not call the Punjab minister for industry and trade to the last price review meeting while the issue of prices falls in the portfolio of the ministry. This shows either the PM did not want to see Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal or the prime minister’s team did know as to whom to ask about the issue related to the public.

This week again surging trend in the prices of poultry meat continued. The price of chicken meat, for live bird was further increased by Rs24 and reached at Rs252 per kg, while it was sold at Rs260 to Rs280 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs34 per kg and reached at Rs365 per kg, but it was sold Rs370 to Rs430 per kg.

The price of potato, soft skinned new A-grade, was increased by Re1 per kg, fixed at Rs34 to Rs36 per kg, B-Grade at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but mixed quality potato sold at Rs40 to Rs45 per kg. Potato, white, rate was fixed at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg, but sold at Rs33 to Rs35 per kg.

The price of onion, A-grade, was further increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs27 to Rs29 per kg, but sold at Rs40 per kg. B-grade onion rate was fixed at Rs23 to Rs25 per kg, and C-grade at Rs19 to Rs21 per kg, but B and C grade mixed was sold at Rs25 to Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato, A-grade, was unchanged at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 kg. B-grade tomato rate was fixed at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to Rs24 per kg, B and C quality mixed was sold at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg.

The price of garlic, local, was reduced by Rs50 per kg and fixed at Rs200 to Rs210 per kg, but it was not available in the markets.

Ginger, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs240 to Rs250 per kg, and Ginger, Thai, at Rs230 to Rs240 per kg, and sold at Rs280 to Rs360 per kg.

Cucumber, farm, rate was reduced by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs42 to Rs44 per kg, but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Cucumber, local, price was not fixed and sold at Rs120 to Rs140 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs70 to Rs73 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 to Rs100 per kg.

Bitter gourd rate was increased by Rs25 per kg and fixed at Rs200 to Rs207 per kg, but sold at Rs280 per kg.

Spinach, farm, was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs27 to Rs29 per kg, spinach, local, by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but both sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg.

Zucchini, farm, rate was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs32 to Rs34 per kg. Zucchini, long, price was fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, both sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg. The price of lemon, Chinese, was raised by Rs4 per kg and fixed at Rs86 to Rs89 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs160 per kg. Lemon, local, price was fixed at Rs115 to Rs120 per kg, but was not sold. Pumpkin rate was increased by Rs25 per kg and fixed at Rs100 to Rs104 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs140 per kg.

Lady finger price was reduced by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs160 to Rs165 per kg, but sold at Rs250.

Green chilli, A-grade, price was reduced by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs105 to Rs109 per kg, but was sold at Rs200 per kg, green chilli, B-grade, by Rs 30 per kg and fixed at Rs 70 to Rs73 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs160 per kg. Capsicum price was reduced by Rs12 per kg and fixed at Rs50 to Rs52 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

The price of cauliflower was unchanged at Rs25 to Rs27 per kg, but sold at Rs30 to Rs35 per kg, and cabbage by Rs4 per kg and fixed at Rs18 to Rs19 per kg, but sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of pea was raised by Rs7 per kg and fixed at Rs52 to Rs54 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg. Carrot, Chinese, rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs37 to Rs39 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg, carrot, local, by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, but sold at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg. Coriander rate was fixed at Rs20 to Rs22 per bundle, but sold at Rs30 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) rate was increased by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg. Turnip rate was unchanged at Rs20 to Rs21 per kg, but sold at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg.

Radish rate was fixed at Rs25 to Rs27 per kg, but sold Rs30 to Rs40 per kg.

Beetroot rate was unchanged at Rs45 to Rs50 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg. Mongray rate was increased by Rs21 per kg and fixed at Rs70 to Rs73 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs140 per kg. The price of mustard leave was fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per kg. Sweet potato price was fixed at Rs58 to Rs60 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

The prices of different varieties of apples were fixed at Rs52 to Rs135 per kg. B-grade apple was sold at Rs60 to Rs125 per kg and A grade apples were sold at Rs140 to Rs200 per kg.

The price of banana, A-category, was fixed at Rs95 to Rs100 per dozen, but sold at Rs 160 to Rs200 per dozen, and B-category rate was fixed at Rs60 to Rs62 per dozen, but mixed quality was sold at Rs80 to Rs120 per dozen. C-category banana rate was fixed at Rs43 to Rs45 per dozen, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per dozen.

Papaya rate was unchanged at Rs145 to Rs150 per kg, but sold at Rs160 to Rs200 per kg.

Grapefruit rate was fixed at Rs16 to Rs17 per piece, but sold at Rs15 to Rs25 per piece.

The price of pomegranate, Bedana, was fixed at Rs380 to Rs390 per kg, but it was sold at Rs600 per kg; Kandhari rate was fixed at Rs220 to Rs225 per kg, Daneaydar at Rs215 to Rs220 per kg, but sold at Rs400 per kg.

Guava, A grade, rate was reduced by Rs12 per kg and fixed at Rs80 to Rs83 per kg, but sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade at Rs53 to Rs55 per kg, but mixed quality guava was sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

Musami rate was raised by Rs5 per dozen and fixed at Rs65 to Rs100 per dozen, but sold at Rs120 to Rs230 per dozen. Kinow, special, price was fixed at Rs145 to Rs150 per dozen.