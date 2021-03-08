Man appeals to CS for job under deceased wards quota

LAKKI MARWAT: A resident of Lakki City, on Sunday appealed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz to help him get a job under deceased wards quota as he has been allegedly denied the right since long.

Inayatullah Khan, a resident of Mohallah Haqdadabad, has been running a small shop at Lorry Adda since 2004 to earn livelihood for his family.

Narrating his ordeal, he said his father Sardar Ali Khan was a teacher in the Education Department and died of cancer in 1995 during service. He said he was an FA student at the Government Postgraduate College Lakki Marwat at that time but had to quit education after the death of his father over financial constraints.

Inayatullah Khan said he resumed education later and did BA as a private candidate in 2018.

He said he applied for the post of Qari on January 26, 2020 under the deceased wards quota where 30 candidates were interviewed but at the same time the officials of the District Education Office (DEO) raised the age issue only for him even though other candidates were allegedly recruited.

Inayatullah Khan believed that even in the official minutes his appointment was confirmed and it was to be made at the Government Higher Secondary School, Amir Wanda, but the issue of age was created deliberately, allegedly by the officials to deprive him of the post.

He said candidates who had approached the court had already been appointed.

Inayatullah Khan quoted the DEO Midrarullah Katozai as saying that appointments under the deceased wards quota are made without any delay.