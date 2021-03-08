‘PM knows how to cope with challenges’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan“I am proud of the parliamentarians who have expressed confidence on the leadership of Imran Khan,” he added.

PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab congratulated the whole nation as the prime minister had made history by winning vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Imran Khan had made sincere efforts to strengthen democracy, improve performance of national institutions and provision of immediate relief to poor segments of society, she added. She said the negative and dirty politics of the opposition parties was rejected by the masses.