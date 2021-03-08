Contribution to parliamentary agenda: Female MPs outsmart their counterparts: FAFEN report

ISLAMABAD: Constituting only 20 percent of the Parliament, women lawmakers contributed 28 percent parliamentary agenda during 2020-2021, according to a report released by FAFEN.

The women parliamentarians’ performance matched, or in some instances exceeded, the performance of their male colleagues in both agenda contribution and attendance.

The report stated that on average, each female MNA attended 76 percent assembly sittings and sponsored eight agenda items whereas each male MNA attended 60 percent sittings and sponsored five agenda items.

Similarly, each female senator attended 67 percent sittings and sponsored three agenda items whereas each male senator attended 60 percent sittings and sponsored four agenda items. Of 65 non-performing parliamentarians, only seven – four MNAs and three senators – were female.

Female lawmakers – singly or jointly with other lawmakers – sponsored 33 percent (86 out of 260) private members’ bills, 30 percent (30 out of 106) resolutions, 56 percent (48 out of 86) calling attention notices (CANs), and 27 percent (445 out of 1668) questions in National Assembly and the Senate.