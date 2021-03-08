ISPR releases new promo for ‘Pakistan Day’

RAWALPINDI: The Inter Services Public Relations, (ISPR), on Sunday, released a new national song’s promo highlighting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s message of sacrifice rendered to achieve independence of the motherland and depicting other nation ideology.

The promo highlights this year’s theme for ‘Pakistan Day’ celebrations, as “One Nation, One Destiny”, and unwavering commitment to withstand against all challenges and crisis with national solidarity and cohesion. The promo opens up with the Quaid’s address to the nation, quoting him, “We have rendered great sacrifices for achieving Pakistan”.

It also contains video visuals of various military parades, nation celebrating ‘Pakistan Day’ at Minar-e Pakistan, Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, Badshahi Mosque, Ayub Bridge, Sukkur, and other key destinations. The artists, who performed the national song “Aik Qaum Aik Manzil” or “One Nation One Destiny”, were Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. It also described the determination and courage of the nation as united, and how they face every challenge.