Five wanted BLA terrorists killed in Mastung

QUETTA: As many as five terrorists of the proscribed sub nationalist organization BLA were killed in Splinji, District Mastung during an operation by the CTD Quetta. The IBO foiled the terrorist plot to mount a major attack in Quetta, following which heavy explosives, detonators and arms were also recovered. The five were wanted for several attacks against labourers and personnel of the law enforcement agencies, the Geo News reported.

The CTD was tipped off about the presence of BLA terrorists at a hideout in Splinji, district Mastung. Acting on the information, the CTD officers surrounded the BLA cell who attacked the police with firearms, instead of surrendering, leading to a shootout. Five alleged terrorists of the Baloch sub nationalist organization including Samiullah Pirkani, Jamil Ahmad Pikani. Shah Nazar, Arif Marri Yousaf Marri were killed in the raid. Some of the survivors managed to escape under the cover the darkness who are being tracked and traced, the CTD said.

According to CTD Quetta, this particular BLA cell was wanted in several terrorism incidents in Quetta including a grenade attack on over a dozen labourers on the Samungli Road, Quetta, another grenade attack on LEAs in the provincial capital. They had also carried out a motorcycle IED attack on Azad Khan Marri.

The CTD also recovered ten kg explosives, three detonators, two explosive rods, two grenades, three Kalashnikov rifles, 100 live rounds, one remote control device and 13 battery cells. According to CTD officials, further operations are underway in light of the information weaned about other BLA terrorists and their facilitator networks in Quetta.