ECP seeks evidence of vote sale in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought evidence of sale and purchase of votes in the recent Senate elections from KP Assembly Member Abdul Salam, the media reported on Sunday.

During the Senate elections, Salam claimed that he had been contacted for selling his vote and he could also produce evidence in this regard.

Salam said the ECP had asked him to immediately hand them over the evidence.

"I have a record of the WhatsApp chat, and will provide evidence to the Election Commission," Salam said.