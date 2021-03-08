close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
March 8, 2021

ECP seeks evidence of vote sale in Senate polls

Top Story

NR
News Report
March 8, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought evidence of sale and purchase of votes in the recent Senate elections from KP Assembly Member Abdul Salam, the media reported on Sunday.

During the Senate elections, Salam claimed that he had been contacted for selling his vote and he could also produce evidence in this regard.

Salam said the ECP had asked him to immediately hand them over the evidence.

"I have a record of the WhatsApp chat, and will provide evidence to the Election Commission," Salam said.

Latest News

More From Top Story