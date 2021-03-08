Victims compensated after train derails near Rohri

KARACHI: Railways authorities have compensated those affected by a train derailment near Rohri that claimed the life of a passenger and left at least 40 others injured, Geo News reported.

The passenger who lost her life was travelling from Karachi to Sahiwal, railway authorities said. Her family members have been given a compensation of Rs1 million by railway authorities, while the others who were injured will be given between Rs100,000-500,000.

Eight coaches of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed in the incident in between Rohri and Panu Aqil in the early hours of Sunday, rescue officials said. Authorities have not yet shared the cause of the accident, though the Inspector General Railways Arif Nawaz has promised an investigation. Seven passenger trains that were to arrive in Karachi and eight that were to reach Lahore were delayed due to the accident. However, railway authorities confirmed that the Lahore to Karachi train track was restored, but the Karachi to Lahore train track would be made functional after 10 hours.