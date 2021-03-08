Pakistan to begin vaccinating over 60s from Wednesday: Asad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said coronavirus vaccination of people 60 years and older would be starting from March 10 (Wednesday) as the country saw more than 1,700 cases for the second straight day.

In a tweet, Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said the vaccinations would be done in reverse order by age, which means the registered oldest person would be vaccinated first.

The development comes as Pakistan has of late seen an uptick in daily infections, and on Sunday recorded 1,780 cases, its highest increase in cases since January 29, according to the NCOC’s daily situation report. Active infections across the country stood at 18,055.

The cases have been particularly alarming in Punjab province which represented 1,044 of the day’s infections, with 646 from Lahore alone, according to Geo News.

In a week, the number of coronavirus cases have almost doubled in Punjab, sources within the Punjab health department told Geo News. The number of daily infections in Punjab on February 28 were 528, which have doubled to 1,044 as of Sunday. According to the Punjab health department, 646 new cases were reported in Lahore on March 6, 90 in Gujrat, and 36 new coronavirus cases were reported in Sialkot.

Moreover, 23 new coronavirus cases emerged in Multan, 31 in Rawalpindi, and 14 cases were reported in Sheikhupura over the past 24 hours, the spokesperson added. During the 24 hours leading to Sunday, most of Covid-linked deaths also occurred in Punjab, followed by Sindh. Out of 39 deaths, 20 died on ventilators. At least 2,060 patients were admitted across the country with Covid, 216 of whom were on ventilators.

Lahore continues to lead the country in ventilators occupancy at 36 per cent, followed by Islamabad 30 per cent, Peshawar 21 per cent and Multan 17 per cent.

Gujrat’s oxygen beds, meanwhile, are acutely occupied with 94 per cent full, followed by Peshawar 40 per cent, Multan 29 per cent and Islamabad 27 per cent. A total of 590,508 cases have been detected so far, with 13,205 deaths.