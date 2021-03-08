Indian actions can’t change Kashmir realities: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD: Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on Sunday the changes being implemented by the Indian government in the occupied territory would not change the ground realities and sooner or later it would have to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The Mirwaiz, who is under continued house detention, said he had been under house arrest for the past 19 months and was not being allowed to meet the people, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported. He said he had not been allowed to offer Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, for the 82 consecutive Fridays.

The Mirwaiz said he received the news through the media that restrictions on his movement had been lifted while on Thursday evening some Indian police officers visited him and told him that he could go to the mosque for Friday prayers. “However, at eight o’clock in the night, some police officers came again and said I am under detention and not allowed to go to the mosque,” he added.

The Hurriyat forum chairman deplored that not only all the civil rights of Kashmiris had been taken away by force but their basic human and religious rights had also been usurped. He said he was saddened that the occupation authorities again imposed restrictions on him and turned his house into a garrison.

“The pulpit of Jamia Masjid has always represented the feelings, sentiments and aspirations of the people of held Kashmir and being the Mirwaiz and the chairman of Hurriyat forum, I have always talked of peace.”

The Mirwaiz maintained that Hurriyat leadership had a principled stand on the Kashmir dispute, which was being supported by the entire world, adding: “Even China, the US and the UK are saying that there should be dialogue to settle the dispute”.

Kashmiris happen to be the main stakeholders of the Kashmir dispute but why were they being stopped to say this and why their voice was not being heard? he asked. He said held Kashmir had been turned into a police state.

Meanwhile, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the high court has quashed three detention orders passed under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) and directed the authorities for releasing the detainees.

Justice Sanjay Dhar quashed the detention orders of two detainees — Mushtaq Ahmad Wani of Kokernag, Islamabad (Anantnag); and Aijaz Ahmad Dar of Budgam, the KMS reported.

The detention orders were passed by the district magistrate of Islamabad and district magistrate of Budgam against the detainees on July 7, 2020 and April 9, 2020, respectively.

Separately, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey quashed the detention order of one Showkat Ahamd Butt of Pulwama, passed by Pulwama district magistrate on September 9, 2020.