Book launching ceremony

KHAR: The launching ceremony of newly published book of noted poet and writer Ashna Bajauri was held at the Bajaur Sports Complex on Sunday. The function, held under the auspices of Bajaur Pashto Adabi Karwan, was presided by prominent poet Bacha Zada Hairan while famous folk poet sultan Yousaf Sultan was the chief guest. Awami National Party local leader Siddique Akbar and others attended the function.