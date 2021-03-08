Two abducted persons rescued, criminals flee after encounter

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police have claimed to have recovered two abducted persons from the kidnappers after an encounter in the Katcha area of Kot-Shahoo, district Shikarpur. According to sources, the police on a tip-off that the kidnappers had been planning to move the abducted persons to another place cordoned off the area. The kidnappers opened fire on the police. Later, the criminals managed to escape by getting benefit of the darkness, and left two victims, including Asadullah Arain and Shahid Qureshi, behind. The police shifted both the abducted persons to the concerned police station and later handed them over to their families. The rescued victims told the police that they had been travelling along with their friends from their village, when the criminals kidnapped them some two weeks ago and demanded hefty ransom. The Shikarpur Police termed the rescue of both the victims a big achievement.