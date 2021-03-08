close
Mon Mar 08, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2021

Fire breaks out in Mayo Hospital

National

LAHORE: A fire broke out in the nursery ward of the Mayo Hospital on Sunday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit in the switchboard. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, two cows died after they came in contact with a live wire in the Hadyara area.

