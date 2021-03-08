Fire breaks out in Mayo Hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A fire broke out in the nursery ward of the Mayo Hospital on Sunday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit in the switchboard. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Meanwhile, two cows died after they came in contact with a live wire in the Hadyara area.