Another four die of Covid-19, 224 more cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another four lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while as many as 224 new patients have been tested positive from the region showing the outbreak is hitting population hard in this region of the country.

The continuous increase in the number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities hints towards another wave of the outbreak as in the last five days, as many as 1,215 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that the virus claimed another two lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 649 while two more patients died of the illness from the federal capital from where a total of 508 patients have so far died of COVID-19.

To date, a total of 58,839 COVID-19 patients have been reported from the twin cities that makes nearly 10 per cent of all cases so far reported from all across Pakistan. In the last 24 hours, another 190 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the federal capital taking the tally to 45,519 that is 7.7 per cent of all cases so far registered from the country. It is important that ICT is home to less than one per cent of Pakistan’s population.

As many as 42,853 confirmed patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital has gone up to 2,158 after the addition of another 61 cases on Sunday.

From the Rawalpindi district, another 34 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 13,320 of which 12,297 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 374 on Sunday.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, as many as 45 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 329 patients have been in home isolation.