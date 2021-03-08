JI moot sees efforts to disturb family system

PESHAWAR: The women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Sunday urged the government to observe the Internal Women’s Day today for protection of the rights of the women who have been badly affected by the so-called war against terror and other armed conflicts imposed on the Muslims in several countries of the world.

“Women are no doubt the worst affectees of these wars. The government should demand release of Dr Afia Siddiqi, who is languishing in US prison,” said Humaira Khatoon, the provincial assembly member, while addressing a conference arranged by the Women Wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami here. Deputy secretary-general of the Women Wing of the party, Inayat Amin, was the chief guest at the event titled “Stable Family System”.

The speakers advocated the family system of Islam and said that well-planned efforts had been made to disturb the strong family system in the country. They said the family system was preserving the security and integrity of women. The speakers said the government had failed to provide protection to women.

After the conference, a peace walk was arranged as well. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans about respect for the women.