One dead, another wounded in accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and another wounded when a motorcar skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in Daman Sharif area here on Sunday.

The vehicle was on its way to Balakot from Mansehra when the driver lost control over it while negotiating a sharp turn. The Rescue 1122 officials pulled both the injured out after cutting the badly damaged vehicle and rushed them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Waqas dead while Said Ghulam was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad. The police, after lodging FIR, started investigation.