Poetry collection ‘Chashm-e-Beena’ launched

Islamabad : Poetry collection of Lt. Col (r) Mian Jameel Athar has hit the stalls across Pakistan. Titled ‘Chasm-e-Beena’ it is Jameel Athar’s second collection of poetry after ‘Chashm-e-Falak’ which was published earlier in 2014, says a press release.

Born in Rawalpindi in 1944, Jameel Athar joined the Pakistan Army after graduating from famous Gordon College and retired after completion of service in 1990. A veteran of 1965 and 1971 wars, Lt. Col ( R) Mian Jameel Athar after retirement engaged himself with academic activities and remained associated with Fauji Foundation, Al Ameer Foundation College for Boys and Noor Academy.

Lt. Col ( R) Mian Jameel Athar’s first poetry collection ‘Chashm-e-Falak’ was launched and well received by literary circles in 2014. ‘Chashm-e-Beena; is his second poetry collection. Instead of repeating the beaten line of lover and beloved in Urdu poetry, Lt. Col (R) Mian Jameel Athar centered his thoughts on ideological foundations of Islam and Pakistan.