Bicycles rule Jinnah Avenue on car-free Sunday

Islamabad : The ‘Cycling Sunday’ took automobiles off Islamabad’s major Jinnah Avenue from 8am to 12pm over the weekend to encourage people to pedal as an alternative means of mobility in urban areas.

The car-free event, which takes places on the first Sunday of every month from Centaurus mall to D-Chowk, was organised by Urban Innovation in partnership with Islamabad traffic police, district administration, Islamabad Cycling Association and European Union.

According to a member of the organising team, the event was held for the people to imagine a healthier city, where they can walk, bike, and run on roads and streets without hassle.

Wearing colourful sports costumes, shoes and helmets, people with family members and friends put their bicycles on the road and those without bicycles went for rentals on the venue.

The elderly people walked and jogged on the avenue. Foreigners also joined the event.

The organisers praised the residents for enthusiasm and large turnout. The participants hailed the event for promoting the cause of reducing car dependency in cities for the sake of the people’s health and environment and said they would regularly attend the event bringing in more and more family members and friends.