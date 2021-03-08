Schoolboy among five dead in Senegal unrest

DAKAR: A schoolboy was killed during violent protests in Senegal at the weekend, officials said, bringing the death toll from days of violence in the West African state to five. Clashes first erupted between opposition supporters and security forces on Wednesday after the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, and escalated into the worst unrest seen in Senegal in years.

People torched cars, burned and looted shops and hurled stones at police during the protests, which have highlighted longstanding grievances over living standards and economic exclusion.