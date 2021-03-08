Pope celebrates largest mass of historic Iraq trip

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Arbil, Iraq: Pope Francis held the largest mass of his historic Iraq trip on Sunday after visiting war-scarred cities to comfort Christian survivors of the Islamic State group’s reign of terror. The pontiff was greeted by thousands in a sports stadium in the Kurdistan region’s capital Arbil who had gathered despite fears the event could become a Covid-19 "super-spreader".