Mon Mar 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
AFP
March 8, 2021

Swiss voters back ‘burqa ban’

World

AFP
March 8, 2021

Geneva: Swiss voters on Sunday narrowly backed a ban on full face coverings in public places -- a decision hailed by supporters as a move against radical Islam but branded sexist and racist by opponents.

Official results showed that 51.21 percent of voters, and a majority of federal Switzerland’s cantons, supported the proposal. Some 1,426,992 voters were in favour of the ban, while 1,359,621 were against, on a 50.8 percent turnout.

