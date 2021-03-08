Sargent scores again as Bremen held in Cologne

BERLIN: US international Josh Sargent scored for the second time in two games as Werder Bremen were held to a 1-1 draw away to Bundesliga strugglers Cologne on Sunday.

Sargent’s second-half header was cancelled out by a late Jonas Hector equaliser hand both sides a valuable point in their bids to escape the relegation fight.

After the home side dominated the first half, a resurgent Werder wrested back control after the break and took a deserved lead on 66 minutes.

Romano Schmid’s looping cross picked out Sargent in the box, and the American headed home his fourth league goal of the season.

Yet Hector levelled the scores seven minutes from time, prodding the ball into the empty net after Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka fumbled a cross.

Florian Kohfeldt’s side are now nine points clear of the bottom three, while Cologne meanwhile sit two places and four points above the relegation zone after ending a three-game losing streak.