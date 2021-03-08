China exports spike to ‘highest’

Beijing: China’s export growth jumped to the highest in over two decades, official data showed Sunday, with imports also surging in a sharp bounceback from the coronavirus outbreak that had brought activity to a near halt.

Electronics and textile exports such as masks contributed to the spike in outbound shipments, as demand for work-from-home supplies and protective gear against the virus outbreak soared during the pandemic.

Exports spiked 60.6 percent on-year in the January-February period, well above analysts’ expectations, while imports rose 22.2 percent, official data showed Sunday. The latest figures stand in stark contrast to last year’s fall of around 17 percent in exports and 4 percent drop in imports.