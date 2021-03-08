tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Herzliya, Israel,: From flat battery to full charge in just five minutes -- an Israeli start-up has developed technology it says could eliminate the "range anxiety" associated with electric cars. Ultra-fast recharge specialists StoreDot have developed a first-generation lithium-ion battery that can rival the filling time of a standard car at the pump.